San Francisco 49er shot and wounded after attempted robbery in Union Square

San Francisco 49er Ricky Pearsall, 23, was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in Union Square on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

First reported as a traumatic injury by the San Francisco Fire Department, the shooting required the assistance of fire crews near Geary and Grant streets.

Police say officers arrived to the scene and found two men suffering from injuries. Both men were taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

The police investigation determined that one man, referred to as the suspect, attempted to rob Pearsall when a fight ensued.

The suspect is now in custody, and charges are pending, police said. A source confirms to KTVU that Pearsall was shot in the chest. He is now in "serious but stable" condition.

Video from the scene shows Pearsall walking while assisted by police, with a wound in the center of his chest.

A press conference will be held at San Francisco General Hospital to share updates on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.

Pearsall was a first-round draft pick for the 49ers, but he has been unable to play in preseason games because he suffered a shoulder injury. Pearsall only recently started practicing with his team after recovering from the injury.

SANTA CLARA, CA - JULY 31: Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 31, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Citizen video from the scene shows police tape on the corner, along with a small crowd of onlookers.

Tweets began to pour out on X, from players and with the team as well as several local leaders took to Twitter to say they are grateful Pearsall is ok.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed also took to X to confirm the arrest of the suspect in the shooting.

Mark Farrell, who previously served as SF's interim Mayor and is now running for the office, took to X to criticize his opponent in response to the shooting.

"Our city has suffered from a tragic series of gun shootings: a Galileo high student shot while Breed partied in Chicago, a young girl in Crocker-Amazon with life-threatening wounds, and now 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall struck with gunfire during an attempted robbery in Union Square. Enough is enough. If we want public safety in San Francisco, then we need change in City Hall," he wrote.

KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee contributed to this report.