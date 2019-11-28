Two suspects arrested after deputies interrupt burglary at Alamo home

Deputies interrupted a burglary at a home in Alamo Thursday morning and arrested two suspects, according to a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:16 a.m. a resident on the 1400 block of Laurentia Way called the sheriff's office to report that he heard sounds in his garage, possibly a door being forced open, said office spokesman Jimmy Lee.

When deputies arrived they saw two men carrying items from the back of the home and a woman was inside a car parked in front of the residence, Lee said.

The three suspects fled through the backyard toward Livorna Road. The two men were spotted running into the backyard of a nearby residence where they were both taken into custody by a K-9 unit.

Authorities said the men were taken to a local hospital and then booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include burglary and possession of the stolen property.

Police have not said if the woman was arrested or if she managed to get away.