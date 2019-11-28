Two suspects linked to mass Orinda shooting out of jail

Two men arrested in connection with the Halloween night shooting in Orinda is out of jail.

Fredrick Johnson, 29, of Vallejo was released on $75,000 bond on Wednesday, according to online records. He and Domico Michael Dones, 29, were arrested on last Friday.

Dones posted bond on Thursday and was released from custody.

Both were originally booked into Contra Costa jail in Martinez on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, however, prosecutors did not charge them with those crimes.

Johnson and Dones, however, were charged with being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition. Authorities said the guns found with the men were not used in connection with the killing of five young people at a party in an Orinda mansion on the night of Oct. 31.

5 arrests in connection with Orinda Halloween massacre

Johnson was also charged with an acount of child endangerment.

Advertisement

Dones has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Contra Costa County District Attorney declined to charge five other suspects who were arrested following the shooting, claiming, prosecutors ddin't have sufficient evidence.

Authorities have not said how the two men are potentially linked to the Halloween night mass killing.

Call logs show Orinda's 2 officers were in Oakland on night of shooting

Those killed were: 22-year-old Tiyon Farley of Antioch; 24-year-old Omar Taylor of Pittsburg; 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. of San Francisco and Oakland; 29-year-old Javin County of Sausalito and Richmond; and 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules.

Investigators haven't released a motive in the shooting but sources say rival groups from Marin and San Francisco reignited a dispute at the Halloween party.