Two teens suspected of robbing couple outside Pleasanton bank

Two teenage boys were arrested after allegedly robbing a couple outside a Pleasanton bank, according to police.

Suspects made off with $1,100 cashier's check

The Pleasanton Police Department said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both of Livermore, were arrested Friday after a husband and wife were assaulted and robbed of a $1,100 cashier’s check outside an undisclosed bank in Pleasanton.

The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle, which officers later spotted. When police attempted to stop the car, it crashed into other vehicles on North P Street in Livermore.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police said three suspects were involved in the robbery, but only two were taken into custody. The third remains at large.

Officers recovered the stolen cashier’s check and a handgun from the vehicle.

Investigators believe the teens may be connected to two other suspects, a 12-year-old and a 17-year-old, involved in previous ATM robberies in Pleasanton.