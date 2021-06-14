Two teens identified as victims in fatal Rohnert Park crash

article

Names of two girls have been released following their deaths Saturday night in a solo-car crash near the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, public safety officials said Monday.

Killed were 17-year-old San Rafael resident Lorena Recendez-Martinez, who was driving, and 16-year-old Los Angeles resident Amada Guadalupe Salinas-Agular, who was a passenger in a 2018 Mercedes Benz Coupe, according to public safety officials.

Recendez-Martinez previously lived in Rohnert Park, public safety officials said. Salinas-Agular was visiting from Los Angeles for the summer, according to public safety officials.

The collision was reported about 9:25 p.m., when the speeding Mercedes hit the right curb while negotiating a curve on westbound Golf Course Drive near Roberts Lake Road, public safety officials said.

The car jumped the curb and hit two street signs, two trees and then a traffic signal, where it came to rest on its side.

When an officer arrived, the driver was dead. The passenger had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, public safety officials said Sunday.