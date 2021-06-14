Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 1:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 1:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose

Two teens identified as victims in fatal Rohnert Park crash

Published 
Rohnert Park
Bay City News
article

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - Names of two girls have been released following their deaths Saturday night in a solo-car crash near the Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, public safety officials said Monday.

Killed were 17-year-old San Rafael resident Lorena Recendez-Martinez, who was driving, and 16-year-old Los Angeles resident Amada Guadalupe Salinas-Agular, who was a passenger in a 2018 Mercedes Benz Coupe, according to public safety officials.

Recendez-Martinez previously lived in Rohnert Park, public safety officials said. Salinas-Agular was visiting from Los Angeles for the summer, according to public safety officials.

The collision was reported about 9:25 p.m., when the speeding Mercedes hit the right curb while negotiating a curve on westbound Golf Course Drive near Roberts Lake Road, public safety officials said.

The car jumped the curb and hit two street signs, two trees and then a traffic signal, where it came to rest on its side.

When an officer arrived, the driver was dead. The passenger had life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, public safety officials said Sunday.   