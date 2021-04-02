Two Vallejo police lieutenants fired, including union leader

Two Vallejo police lieutenants have been fired by the city, while a third has been suspended, their attorney said Friday.

Lt. Michael Nichelini, who is president of the Vallejo police union, and Lt. Herman Robinson, were both terminated, said their attorney Michael Rains. Robinson, a 48-year veteran, was accused of improperly sharing information with former officers.

A third, Lt. Fabio Rodriguez was suspended for 40 hours, Rains said.

Nichelini and Rodriguez were accused of playing a part in the destruction of a police-truck windshield after an officer shot and killed Sean Monterrosa last year.

Nichelini was also accused of threatening a newspaper columnist and intimidating Vallejo civil rights attorney Melissa Nold.

"For Nichelini, there was ample reasons to get rid of him a long, long time ago, and so wasn't too surprised to see that his hearing was unsuccessful," Nold said Friday.

Rains said, "I have never, ever in 40 years representing cops, seen such an abuse of discretion in the imposition of discipline as in all three of these cases. This is just unbelievably bad what the city's done."