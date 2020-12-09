Vallejo police investigating threatening union email sent to reporter

Vallejo police are investigating after the police union sent a threatening e-mail to a news reporter.

In a statement, Police Chief Shawny Williams said: "We do not condone any form of disrespect, discourteous behavior or act of intimidation toward our media partners."

The e-mail, from the Vallejo Police Officers' Association, was sent to Otis Taylor Jr., a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, who is moving to Atlanta to take a new job.

The e-mail said that "2021 will be a little bit better not having your biased and un-informed articles printed in the newspaper."

It also said: "We will warn our Georgia colleagues of your impending arrival."

Taylor had reported on the Vallejo police department.