2 women die in Vallejo house fire; pet dogs also killed

An early morning house fire in Vallejo claimed the lives of two people on Friday. Vallejo Fire says the victims were two women in their 80's and 60's.

"It was big, it was going all on top of the roof," said neighbor Diana Ellis, who awoke to the smell of smoke. "I couldn’t get my cell phone to dial 911. That was making me so upset. I didn’t know if they were in there or not."

By that time, another neighbor had already called 911, and was trying his best to douse the flames with a garden hose. Firefighters arrived soon after at the home on the 100 block of De Paul Drive, and found one woman in her 80’s in the home's living room, already dead. Another woman in her 60’s was discovered unconscious on the floor in a back bedroom, and rushed to the hospital, but firefighters say she too didn’t survive.

"It was just horrible," said Ellis, who added that while she didn't know the women well, when she did see them around the neighborhood, they were always friendly and helpful.

Crews said they were able to put the fire out within thirty minutes. Two pet dogs were also discovered dead inside the home. Vallejo Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters are reminding people to check the batteries on their smoke alarms and to make sure bedroom doors are closed while they are asleep.