Two women found dead after Vacaville standoff, Santa Rosa man in custody

The bodies of two women were found inside of an apartment in Vacaville after a nearly 8 hour standoff between police and a Santa Rosa man accused of murdering the two, according to Vacaville police.

The suspect, 29, who was not identified other than his age and city of residence, was reported to have livestreamed himself on social media inside of an apartment at the the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments complex with a handgun. A woman called police just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday when she saw the two women lying motionless on the floor during the livestream.

Responding officers learned the man believed to be in the apartment had outstanding warrants for a number of felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Vacaville police responded with specialized teams, including SWAT and negotiation teams.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man, but police say these negotiatons were unsuccessful.

Police evacuated nearby apartments for safetly and used "distraction devices and chemical agents" in an attempt to try and get the man to come out.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside. After a brief struggle with the suspect, who was tased in the process, police were able to take the man into custody.

Police say the cause of death for both women remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear if the two women had been shot.

The two women were not identified, pending next-of-kin notifications.

Anyone who has information about this incident should call to Detective Watts with the Vacaville police at (707) 449-5228.