U-Haul truck driver crashes into hydrant, damages fence in Oakland

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a collision where the driver of a rented U-Haul truck apparently lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant and a fence on Monday. 

Police said shortly before 3 p.m., they received a call of water from the hydrant gushing 30 feet into the air at Shepherd Canyon at Gunn Drive. 

Police went to shut the hydrant's valve when a neighbor alerted them that the U-Haul had crashed against a fence and that the driver needed medical attention. 

The driver, described as a man in his 30s to 40s, was transported by ambulance to Highland Hospital. 

A witness said the driver was unconscious and initially unresponsive before being placed in the ambulance with a neck brace. They also said another vehicle may have been involved but fled the scene. 

The water was eventually shut off. Oakland police are investigating the crash. 

