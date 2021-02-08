U-Haul with family belongings stolen in Oakland

article

Thieves stole a U-Haul truck, which was packed with personal belongings as a family was preparing to move to Southern California.

The theft was reported on Saturday morning on Jackson Street in downtown Oakland just two hours before the family was ready to leave.

The family said the truck was parked in front of their apartment for about five minutes when the thief and an accomplice arrived in an older model burgundy Toyota Camry.

The moving truck has Arizona license plates and the number is AH68182.

They say one suspect broke into the truck, hot wired it and then took off.



