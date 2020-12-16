U.S. Attorney, SFPD charge 8 with drug trafficking charges in the Tenderloin

Federal law enforcement agencies and the San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday announced charges against eight people on drug trafficking charges in the Tenderloin.

At a news conference, authorities said that in all, they have charged 230 defendants as part of the operation, which includes charges of drug and human trafficking, firearms, robbery and child pornography.

These drug pushers mostly live in the East Bay and come to the Tenderloin to sell their deadly wares, authorities said. All were taken into custody last week, but the indictment was made public on Wednesday.

Fentanyl is now the drug of choice for those selling drugs, authorities said, and has caused the deaths of 300 people in San Francisco.

The conference was hosted by U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California; Toby Schwartz, Asst. Special Agent in Charge Drug Enforcement Administration; Tatum King, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations; and Michael Redmond, Asst. Chief, San Francisco Police Department.