UAW calls on all GM, Stellantis parts distribution facilities to strike; Ford averts additional strikes

The UAW called on all General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution facilities to join the strike Friday.

These 38 facilities are in 20 states, with 13 located in Michigan. See the full list below.

UAW President Shawn Fain said this is a result of both automakers rejecting union proposals and offering deficient cost of living adjustments.

"Both companies are still offering deficient cost of living adjustments that will provide zero increases over the next four years. Both have rejected job security proposals. Both have rejected profit-sharing proposals. And both companies have rejected our proposals to convert temps," he said.

Ford, on the other hand, has come to an agreement with the union on job security and reinstated cost of living adjustments that were suspended in 2009. Because of this, the UAW will not call on more Ford employees to strike.

Featured article

Ford employees who are already on strike at the automaker's Michigan Assembly will still continue striking, as will workers at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri.

These workers have been striking since Aug. 15 after all Big Three automakers failed to reach a deal with the UAW.

Fain set noon Friday as a deadline for "serious progress," something he says only Ford accomplished, but they aren't at a deal yet.

"To be clear, we are not done at Ford," he said.

Ford released a statement after Fain's update:

"Ford is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future. Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues. In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success."

Plants on strike

Michigan UAW plants striking

Pontiac Redistribution in Pontiac

Willow Run Redistribution in Belleville

Ypsilanti Processing Center in Ypsilanti

Davidson Rd. Processing Center in Burton

Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek

Lansing Redistribution in Lansing

Stellantis Marysville

Centerline Packaging in Center Line

Centerline Warehouse in Center Line

Sherwood in Warren

Warren Parts in Warren

Wayne Local 900 - on strike since Sept. 15

QEC in Auburn Hills

Stellantis Romulus

California

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Stellantis Los Angeles in Ontario

Colorado

Denver Parts Distribution

Stellantis Denver in Commerce City

Florida

Stellantis Orlando

Georgia

Stellantis Atlanta in morrow

Illinois

Chicago Parts Distribution

Stellantis Chicago in Naperville

Massachusets

Stellantis Boston

Minnesota

Stellantis Minneapolis

Mississippi

Jackson Parts Dist.

Missouri

Wentzville GM plant - on strike on Sept. 15

Nevada

Reno Parts Distribution

New York

Stellantis New York

North Carolina

Charlotte Parts Dist.

Ohio

Cincinnati Parts Dist. in Westchester

Stellantis Cleveland in Streetsboro

Local 12 in Toledo - on strike on Sept. 15

Oregon

Stellantis Portland in Beaverton

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Parts Dist.

Tennessee

Memphis AC Delco Parts Dist.

Texas

Fort Worth Parts Dist.

Stellantis Dallas

Virginia

Stellantis Winchester

West Virginia

Martinsburg Parts Dist.

Wisconsin

Hudson parts Distribution

Stellantis Milwaukee

Watch FOX 2 News Live