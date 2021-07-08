UC Berkeley may get a $300M donor-funded dormitory

The University of California’s governing board is set to approve the largest gift to UC Berkeley— a $300 million, 14-story dormitory building.

The "Anchor House" will include 244 apartments to house 772 students. The project will also prioritize transfer students and help them "thrive academically, socially, and culturally," according to the Anchor House homepage.

However, the building project is not without controversies.

The project would involve knocking down two historic structures and a 112-year-old rent-controlled building at 1921 Walnut Street, according to Berkeleyside. Six people will be evicted from the building.

The board will vote on this motion at their July 21-22 meeting, according to the news outlet.