UC Berkeley named 'hostile' to Muslim students by CAIR

A prominent Bay Area university has a dubious distinction — the University of California, Berkeley, was placed on a list of centers for higher learning deemed "hostile" to Muslim students.

Students allege campus discrimination, harassment

What they're saying:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced Tuesday that dozens of students had suffered racial discrimination and profiling on the Berkeley campus.

"People passing by would harass those of us at the gate on a daily basis. They would curse at us, accuse us of antisemitism, or just yell at us to leave," said UC Berkeley student August Davis.

She said the university's claim to protect free speech evaporated depending on the type of speech offered.

In the aftermath of the 2024 pro-Palestine protests, the University of California system revised its Code of Conduct in August. Some of those changes include banning encampments and prohibiting full-face masks.

"They have effectively prevented students and suppressed students who are pro-Palestinian [from] sharing their voices and concerns," said Habiba Geweifa, a UC Berkeley alumna.

CAIR has listed 28 colleges and universities across the country, including UC Berkeley, it said are "hostile" toward Muslim students.

"The administration has not been friendly, to say the least, to Muslim students and Muslim student groups on campus. And this is a problem that has been ongoing," said CAIR attorney Jeffrey Wang.

Added law student Zaid Yousef, "They choose to crack down on free speech. We, in turn, turn to alumni, turn to donors, and ask them to withhold donations until we see an improvement in campus climate."

University responds

The other side:

University officials said in an emailed statement to KTVU that it remains committed to free speech.

"[UC Berkeley] has an unwavering commitment to free speech and to effectively confronting harassment and discrimination of every sort. The campus is dedicated to supporting a community where all can thrive and feel a true sense of belonging," the university said.

Some students say the concept of free speech still exists in the shadows of the iconic gate.

"I think free speech is a very big thing here, and I think that everyone is very, very accepting," said UC Berkeley freshman Sadie, who would only provide her first name.

But others worry recent changes could destroy the concept of speech that is truly free.

"Ensuring that students can express their views is very important, and some of those changes are in conflict with that," said UC Berkeley junior Yonatan.

CAIR officials said they have commitments from 1,000 alumni members to withhold their financial support or donations until the changes to the Code of Conduct are reversed.