UC Berkeley private security program, SafeBears, has come to an end

A private security pilot program called SafeBears at UC Berkeley has come to an end.

SafeBears was started by a group of UC Berkeley parents concerned about violence on the campus.

Sagar Jethani, the president of SafeBears, says some students have reported that they feel safer around campus at night.

But the board of directors met recently and chose not to continue fundraising for the pilot program.

"We never meant for this to be an evergreen program that UC Berkeley parents pay for," Jethani said. "Rather, we wanted to demonstrate to the school that this is a real solution for the problem of violence against students."



The SafeBears group says it hopes university officials will do more to put security measures in place.

Though the program ended Sunday, the group says it will continue to advocate for student safety.