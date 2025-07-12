UC Berkeley professor killed in Greece; shot by masked attacker

The UC Berkeley community is mourning the loss of a professor who was killed last week in Greece.

The Daily Californian reports that Professor Przemysław Jeziorski was visiting his two young children in Athens when he was killed on July 4.

Media reports from Greece say the 43-year-old was shot by a masked attacker who fled the scene.

His family said on a fundraising page that he was the "victim of a terrible crime," and the "perpetrator is still at large."

Jeziorski was an associate professor of marketing at the Haas School of Business.

Haas Dean Jennifer Chapman released a statement Friday saying she is heartbroken by his tragic and sudden death.

