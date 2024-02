A UC Berkeley student who lived at the Clark Kerr Campus has died, officials said.

A spokeswoman said the student was found unresponsive on Tuesday shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters tried to save the student, but their efforts were unsuccessful, the spokeswoman said.

There were no signs of foul play.

An investigation is underway, the spokeswoman said.

