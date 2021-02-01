UC Berkeley students told to self-sequester amid latest COVID outbreak

Students living in dormitories on the University of California campus are being confined to their rooms for the next week, as UC Berkeley tries to stem a new outbreak of COVID-19.

UC Berkeley testing shows 76 students have tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

After conferring with the Berkeley Health Department, the University Monday sent notices to all 2,800 students living on campus telling them they must "self-sequester," similar to a self-quarantine.

In a statement UC Berkeley said:

"During this period students must stay in their rooms as much as possible and wear face coverings in any common areas within their household. Their twice-weekly COVID-19 testing should continue."

KTVU spoke with affected students about the outbreak shortly before the directive went out.

"A lot of people are getting complacent about the rules and stuff. So that's why there is a spike. Last semester it wasn't as bad," said freshman Andrew Wang.

"I'm worried. We live in a very close environment," said a female student.

The students who tested positive are in quarantine.

The university believes the surge in cases is tied to small off-campus gatherings.

One man emailed KTVU saying he lives near a fraternity that has held seven parties since Halloween.

The university says it has reached out to the fraternities and sororities about the dangers of public gatherings.

"I am calling on students living in Berkeley to not have large gatherings, to follow our public health order," said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin. "We do encourage people, if they see 20, 50 people in a house, that is not allowed, to call the Berkeley Police Department."

The Berkeley campus had an outbreak previously last July when 47 people tested positive in a week. Students living in the dorms are now required to get tested twice a week.

"The actions taken today getting people to self-sequester should break any cycle that is going to come from this. But we have to count on everyone following these orders," said UC infectious disease expert Dr. John Swarzberg.

"Everyone is taking the necessary precautions. I'm not too worried right now," said one student.

This self-sequester order stays in effect at least until February 8.

