UC president’s Berkeley home vandalized; regents reject buying him home in Piedmont
BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California regents are looking for a security upgrade after its president's home in Berkeley has become a target of racist graffiti and vandalism, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Michael Drake is the UC system's first Black president.
He and his family live in a home on Claremont Boulevard, which has a new fence around it, the Daily Californian reported.
But vandals have jumped over the fence.
There had been a suggestion to buy him a $13 million home in nearby Piedmont, the Chronicle reported.
But regents rejected that idea last month, by a 13-to-7 vote and said they will arrange for better security.
Those who voted no said that price alone doesn't automatically bring safety.
The UC system used $6.5 million of a private donation fund to purchase Drake's home Berkeley last year, the Daily Californian reported.