UC president’s Berkeley home vandalized; regents reject buying him home in Piedmont

By KTVU staff
The University of California regents want to protect President Michael Drake, whose Berkeley home has been the target of vandals — including racist graffiti since UC bought it last year. But they won't buy Drake a nearly $13 million home in Piedmont.

BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California regents are looking for a security upgrade after its president's home in Berkeley has become a target of racist graffiti and vandalism, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Michael Drake is the UC system's first Black president. 

He and his family live in a home on Claremont Boulevard, which has a new fence around it, the Daily Californian reported.

But vandals have jumped over the fence.

There had been a suggestion to buy him a $13 million home in nearby Piedmont, the Chronicle reported.

But regents rejected that idea last month, by a 13-to-7 vote and said they will arrange for better security.

Those who voted no said that price alone doesn't automatically bring safety. 

The UC system used $6.5 million of a private donation fund to purchase Drake's home Berkeley last year, the Daily Californian reported.


 