UC Santa Cruz failed to accurately report crime data: state audit

A state audit found that UC Santa Cruz failed to accurately report crime data.

The state auditor reviewed six institutions, including CSU Chico, Imperial Valley College, Mount Saint Mary's University, Orange Coast College and UC Santa Cruz.

The report found that UC Santa Cruz violated the Clery Act, by underreporting crimes, failing to disclose campus safety procedures, and having incomplete crime logs, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Federal law requires institutions that receive federal aid to record and report crime data.

UC Santa Cruz responded by saying staff are already working on being more transparent.

"We are always working to promote a safe environment for everyone in our campus community," a university statement read. "We are eager to implement these recommendations and staff members are already working to improve the transparency of our public safety information and compliance with the Clery Act. We are committed to continuous improvement and creating a campus environment that promotes safety for all."