UCSF study finds link between pre-teens' social media use and depression symptoms

Pre-teens who increased their social media use had an average 35% increase in symptoms of depression, according to new research led by a University of California San Francisco pediatrician, which was published Wednesday in JAMA and the Lancet.

"Feelings of sadness, loneliness, loss of energy, loss of appetite or even sleep disturbances," Dr. Jason Nagata, a pediatrician and associate professor with UCSF, said.

Nagata was the lead researcher and said the study involved children from sites nationwide.

"I think one of the strengths of this study is that we had 12,000 9-year-olds whom we followed every year for four years," Nagata said.

Nagata said the average social media time was only seven minutes a day at the start of the study, but four years later, the children averaged 73 minutes a day, despite social media companies setting rules on underage use.

"Technically, the minimum age requirement for social media is 13. So, this actually represented underage use, where the kids would have had to lie about their age to get an account," Nagata said.

"By age 12, two-thirds of the sample did have social media accounts, underage accounts. And on average, they had three accounts or more. The most common accounts were TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram," he added.

The National Institutes of Health, which helped fund Nagata's study, estimates nearly 40% of all children ages 8-12 use social media.

Nagata says the study also found an impact on children's sleep.

"The most active time of phone use for the kids was right before bedtime. And we already know that teenagers don't get enough sleep. And sleep is so important for growth and development and mental health as well as attention at school," Nagata said.

Some Oakland parents say their children do use social media.

"I'd say Instagram and TikTok...She uses it probably two hours a day or so," Veronica Arevalo, an Oakland parent of a 13-year-old middle school student said.

Some have concerns, though, about the impacts.

"Maybe to use as a way to communicate with friends or make plans, but I think in general that kind of technology is a little too...pushed on kids a little earlier than it needs to be," Alec MacDonald, a father with a 12-year-old, said.

Nagata says social media can positively impact children, but he hopes the study will prompt parents to talk with their kids.

He says the American Pediatric Association has a website to help families create a family media use plan.

Nagata also says it's important for parents to set a good example.

"Parents' media use is the biggest predictor of their kids' use. So if you make rules about media use, you should try to follow them and practice what you preach."

Nagata says he hopes to continue this research and follow these teenagers all the way until they reach the age of 20, and hopefully gain better insights into how social media impacts the brain.

