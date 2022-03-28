Ukraine children's hospital is place of care, survival and tragedy

Even with a bombardment of bombs across Ukraine, the country’s largest children’s hospital has doctors and nurses working around the clock to help the wounded.

Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv has become ground zero for anyone in need or surgery or critical care amid intense Russian shelling.

14-year-old Yura Nechypurenko was treated after suffering gunshot wounds in his hand and arm from a Russian soldier. He told hospital staff he witnessed his father’s murder.

"Every day we see injured children," hospital spokesperson Anastasia Maherramova said. "Almost every day I cry because it’s not easy to see it and hear such terrible stories."

Hundreds of children are estimated to have been hurt or killed since the Russian invasion more than a month ago.

Doctors, nurses and staff have been living, sleeping and working at the hospital for more than a month, rarely venturing out into the city streets.

Hospital staff said Russian troops are hitting major supply routes, which is preventing ambulances from getting to the hospital.

They also said the hospital itself is a target -- considered a war crime – as they found markings on the buildings.

Earlier this month, missile strikes hit nearby buildings causing damage to the hospital. Windows were blown out, the ceiling collapsed, and rocket shrapnel was found. No one was hurt, this time.

"It was terrifying," Maherramova said. "I was sitting on the floor in the corridor and the floor was waving and shaking. We thought maybe we will die today."

Despite the danger encircling them, the heroic work goes on with surgeries happening on even the smallest victims.

6-year-old Milana was hurt when a rocket hit her family’s home, killing her mother.

While her father survived and is by his daughter’s side at the hospital, Milana spends her days drawing pictures in her notebook and creating art in honor of her mom as she recovers.

Another mother is healing in a nearby room after shielding her one-month-old baby from glass and shrapnel following shelling of their home in Kyiv. She underwent surgery and suffered shrapnel wounds.

Maherramova said she has been documenting the stories of all of the hospital patients so the world can see the truth.

She said Russian state media is suggesting the injured children, the doctors and the nurses are all actors, which is far from the truth.

"I am a super emotional person and for me it’s super difficult," said Maherramova. "It’s a terrible war where children are dying every day."

