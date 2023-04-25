Underground casino operation busted by San Jose police

article

Authorities busted an underground casino operation in San Jose, and took down the alleged mastermind behind the illegal gambling ring, according to the police department.

The San Jose Police Department said it received several complaints from residents and community members of illegal underground casinos, touching off an investigation.

Authorities said the casinos operated out of seven different locations in the city and "served as a conduit for illegal activities, which included gambling, sale and use of narcotics, in addition to the purchase and sale of stolen property."

Authorities suspect Chuong Ho, 43, was the mastermind behind an underground casino ring, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities shut down the illegal gambling sites, and also detained and arrested multiple people at the locations.

Investigators also seized over $285,000 dollars, 11 firearms, narcotics and over 2,000 pieces of stolen mail.