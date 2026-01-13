The Brief An ongoing underground gas leak is keeping roads closed at a busy intersection in Burlingame. Broadway remained closed in both directions between Chula Vista and Carolan avenues. California Drive is also closed between Lincoln and Carmelita avenues. The problems began last week when the utility discovered an underground petroleum leak from a third-party source. The petroleum leaked into PG&E vaults, prompting crews to shut off power and affecting hundreds of customers.



An ongoing underground gas leak is keeping roads closed at a busy intersection in Burlingame.

On Tuesday morning, Broadway remained closed in both directions between Chula Vista and Carolan avenues, with closures visible to drivers exiting Highway 101. California Drive, which runs perpendicular to Broadway, is also closed between Lincoln and Carmelita avenues.

According to PG&E, the problems began last week when the utility discovered an underground petroleum leak from a third-party source. The petroleum leaked into PG&E vaults, prompting crews to shut off power and affecting hundreds of customers.

PG&E initially provided generators to impacted customers and later restored power. Crews were close to reopening the intersection, but as of Monday night, the leak was still active and severe enough to keep the roads closed until further notice.

City crews and PG&E remain on scene. Officials say crews will test the petroleum to determine where the leak originated, but there is no timeline for when the intersection will reopen or when the situation will be fully resolved.