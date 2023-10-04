Undocumented immigrants dropped off in San Jose now being cared for by nonprofits

More than two-dozen migrants seeking asylum in the United States were dropped off in the South Bay over the weekend. Now some of them are being cared for by multiple Bay Area nonprofits.

Santa Clara County officials say last Saturday presented a South Bay first. A bus of 29 undocumented immigrants rolled into San Jose, letting 12 people off in the Alma neighborhood.

"Migrants were previously detained in El Paso, Texas and were put on a bus with a choice of Colorado or California. And those that chose California were dropped in Downtown San Jose," said Aundraya Martinez, the Santa Clara County Office of Immigrant Relations manager.

Officials say seven adults and five children were let off near South 1st Street and Alma Avenue.

Some residents say the location is closer to Locust and Edwards Streets near Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

Officials say it's the first time this has happened and that they have a plan in place; the county and city working hand-in-glove to provide essential services.

"Our community-based organizations who have the trust of immigrants in our community are doing intake at their centers and ensuring that migrants are connected to the services that they need," Martinez said.

Late Wednesday, San Jose's Office of Racial Equity released a statement that in part read: "Like other large cities in the U.S., the City of San Jose anticipated that migrants would arrive here seeking refuge…As such, the city and County of Santa Clara and numerous community organizations developed a Welcoming Migrants Plan that outlines the key roles organizations would play."

"Santa Clara County is proud to be a sanctuary county. And we are committed to supporting all members of our community , regardless of status," Martinez said.

Officials said the migrants are being placed in temporary homes to start before more permanent accommodations are found. It's unknown where the other 17 migrants ended up, or who's caring for them.