Undocumented women share fears over immigration enforcement

Despite President Trump calling off federal enforcement action in the Bay Area on Thursday, the concern over those potential actions is impacting communities, families, and schools.

At least two women in the Bay Area said they live in constant fear due to their undocumented status.

One of them, named Ana, was born in El Salvador. She came to the U.S. at the age of 17 to be with her parents. She built a life here, got married, and had three children. But she said she is fearful for her children's futures, even though they are U.S. citizens.

"They are being targeted because they are Latino... because they are brown," Ana said. "They are scared. They asked me if I [went] to work this morning. I said, ‘Yes’."

Ana’s mother recently self-deported back to El Salvador. Ana is working to obtain a green card, but said the process is lengthy and difficult.

The other woman, who did not want to be identified, is a native of Mexico. She said she has lived in the Bay Area for more than three decades. She is also married, a mother of three, and a grandmother.

Speaking in Spanish, she said she’s afraid to go outside. She worries what would happen to her if she were to be taken into custody by immigration officers. She’s scared she may be sent to another country and not given her diabetes medication.

The women each work separately as housekeepers, they volunteer at their local churches, and help lead efforts organized by the group, "Faith In Action."

Ana said her neighborhood was quiet Thursday morning and didn’t have traffic because many parents were afraid to send their kids to school.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Oakland Unified School District officials joined the Oakland mayor and other leaders to talk about potential ICE activity.

"Let’s be clear, we do not need outside troops or agents coming into our cities to bully, intimidate, and separate our families," Dr. Denise Saddler, OUSD interim superintendent, said.

Saddler said OUSD remains a sanctuary district and ICE isn’t allowed on any campus without a warrant that’s been reviewed by their legal team.

"We need to be informed," Ana said. "We’re not illegal people. We’re not destroying this country. We’re doing a great job."

The women said organizations are helping them to know their rights. They are skeptical of President Trump’s pause on immigration enforcement in the Bay Area. They hope more people support their efforts with peaceful protests, and they said they will keep praying for peace.

At least one organization that works to support Bay Area immigrants said it has received an outpouring of support from the community, but has also received a number of threats.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously said it is targeting the "worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," including murderers, rapists, gang members, pedophiles, and terrorists.