Unemployment applicants report delays, issues with debit cards

Some Californians applying for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic are facing delays and confusion because of issues with the debit cards issued by the Employment Development Department and Bank of America.

Gregory Hall Sr. of Bay Point says he received messages that he had been approved and money was deposited into an account. But, he couldn't access it, because he had not yet received his debit card in the mail. “$2,700 dollars! $2,700 in the cloud somewhere, because I didn’t have any access to that money," said Hall Sr. "Meanwhile, rent is due, phone is due.”

Hall was furloughed from the Marriot Union Square in March. He applied for unemployment on March 19 and says he was quickly approved. But, he didn't have the debit card used to distribute funds. “So to have to wait six weeks to get what’s supposed to be a lifeline, it’s ridiculous, it really is," said Hall.

His card came on Saturday after six weeks of waiting.

Jazmin Perez ran into the same problem, except she was told to use the card EDD sent her three years ago, from a previous filing. “They did not reissue me a new card, they wanted me to use the old card," said Perez. "I did not have that card in my possession any longer."

Perez said she tried reaching the Bank of America call center every day for a week, but couldn't get through. Until finally, a message board suggested trying in the middle of the night. “I made the call around 12:45A, and I was on hold for about 48 minutes and I got through to the agent," said Perez. "Two minute conversation and my card was issued.”

An EDD spokesperson said once funds are approved, cards are mailed the next business day and typically take 7-10 days to arrive. Additionally, Bank of America recently added a section on its website to help many people like Jazmin get a new card. In a statement, the B of A spokesperson said:

“We are pleased to support the state of California in their efforts to provide these critical funds to millions of residents during these unprecedented times. We’ve increased our customer support team (call center) by 10 fold since early March.”

Governor Gavin Newsom again acknowledged the frustrations with the unemployment system and said the state continues to make adjustments. “Discouraging if you’re not one of them that has received the checks," said Newsom at a recent press conference. "Just know, we hear you, and that process and protocols are being improved on nearly an hourly basis.”

The Bank of America spokesperson also reminded people the partnership with EDD is separate from the consumer branches, claims are not managed there.