Unemployment claims drop to lowest since mid-July, though public anxiety remains

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The Brief Initial unemployment claims dropped to 196,000, signaling that employers are keeping layoffs low despite broader economic pressures. A recent Pew Research survey shows 71% of Americans fear artificial intelligence will eliminate jobs, though experts say AI has caused minimal non-tech job losses so far. Jobseekers face a competitive market as application volume far outweighs open positions, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. fell to 196,000 last week, marking the lowest level since mid-July and coming in far below expert expectations. The drop highlights ongoing cross-currents in the economy during a period dominated by concerns over inflation and high prices.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, dropped to 203,250, the Associated Press reported.

Layoffs remain low and job security for employed Americans remains stable. National employment data indicates a strong preference among employers to retain their current staff.

Anxiety over AI impact on jobs

Big picture view:

Despite stable job security, public anxiety regarding automation remains high.

Recently released data from Pew Research shows 71% of Americans fear artificial intelligence will result in fewer jobs.

Meanwhile, 10% believe AI will make no difference, 5% say it will create more jobs, and 14% remain unsure.

Former California Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick, now an employment lawyer at the Duane Morris law firm, noted that AI has eliminated few non-tech jobs to date.

"So we have this stasis environment in which not a lot of hiring, but not a lot of layoffs," Bernick said. "And it's that lack of layoffs that's resulting in this morning's numbers statewide and nationwide that show unemployment claims very, very low. It just shows you the resilience of the American economy. It is striking how resilient the economy is."

Difficulty for jobseekers

Local perspective:

The primary challenge in the current labor market is securing new employment, as the number of resumes and applications submitted far outweighs open listings.

"Every jobseeker I know and work with is having real difficulty," Bernick said. "It's a real challenge to find almost any job, especially here in the Bay Area today."

The upcoming California jobs report may paint a less optimistic picture.

People stand in line waiting for EDD to open at the Oakland office on Oakport Street. Aug. 6, 2026

Where California ranks

By the numbers:

California continues to rank among the top three states with the highest unemployment rates, alongside Oregon and Connecticut.

So far this year, employers — companies, government agencies and nonprofits — have been adding an average 80,000 jobs a month, including a surprising 162,000 in August, the AP reported.

That is an improvement on a dismal 2025 when monthly job creation averaged 9,700 as high interest rates and President Donald Trump’s ever-changing trade policies discouraged hiring.

But it remains well below the 166,000 monthly jobs created, on average, in 2023 and 2024, and the 491,000 a month recorded during the 2021-2022 hiring boom that followed COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report