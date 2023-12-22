Man found not guilty of beating former SF fire commissioner with pipe

Garret Doty, a man accused of beating a former San Francisco fire commissioner earlier this year with a metal pipe, has been found not guilty on all charges.

The 24-year-old unhoused man was accused of beating Donald Carmignani over the head and repeatedly slashing him on April 5 near Magnolia and Laguna Streets.

Police said the assault happened about 7:20 p.m. that evening.

Neighbors said a homeless man known in the area was responsible for the brutal beating.

"He almost beat the man into the street with all these cars passing by," one witness told KTVU. "I was screaming stop, stop, stop!"

Carmignani's father told KTVU his son was trying to get three homeless people who camped in front of their home to move. After they picked up and relocated down the street, Carmignani confronted them.

Carmignani reportedly suffered from a fractured skull, broken jaw, and lacerations to his face and head.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.