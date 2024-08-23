Unhoused man arrested after violent fight in Pittsburg leaves man dead

An unhoused man was arrested in connection to the death of a 65-year-old man in Pittsburg, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Railroad Avenue after receiving reports of a fight between two men. When police arrived, they found the 65-year-old man with significant facial wounds.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. After reviewing video evidence from businesses nearby, police detained the suspect identified as Bill Ray Darby Jr., an unhoused man from Pittsburg. He was then arrested.



Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the altercation between the two men. The case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office to determine charges.

The victim will be identified after his next of kin have been informed. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact PPD at 925-646-2441 or Detective Haller at 925-252-6918.