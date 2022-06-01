Unicycle rider killed in crash with garbage truck in San Francisco

A person riding a motorized unicycle was killed after colliding with a garbage truck in San Francisco on Wednesday.

Police were called to Octavia and Oak streets in Hayes Valley about 4 a.m. and found a male cyclist suffering from injuries. Crews tried to save him, but he died at the scene of the crash.

The unicycle rider hit the rear of the Recology collection truck, the company said in a statement.

"Safety is Recology’s paramount priority, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of life in this tragic accident," the company said in a statement. "Our most sincere sympathies go out to the loved ones of the victim."

The truck driver cooperated with police, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call the police at 415-575-4444.

Advertisement

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that the victim had been riding a bicycle.

