Union City couple celebrating 79 years of marriage

A remarkable milestone on Monday awaits Oree and Lena McRae of Union City as they prepare to commemorate their 79th wedding anniversary.

This enduring couple, captured in a photograph taken during their 75th anniversary celebration a few years ago, first crossed paths in high school in Arkansas. Their love story unfolded, leading to their marriage at the ages of 20 and 17 for Oree and Lena, respectively.

In addition to their upcoming anniversary, Oree is also eagerly anticipating his 100th birthday on June 26, while Lena will reach the age of 97 in October.