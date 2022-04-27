Union City police arrest suspects involved in fatal weekend shooting

article

A man and woman were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in a deadly weekend shooting in Union City, police said.

Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez, 43, died from multiple gunshot wounds on April 9 around 2 a.m. at Kenita Way and Eric Court.

SEE ALSO: Union City police need help solving weekend homicide

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, a resident of Chico, for allegedly killing Martinez. He has been charged by the Alameda County district attorney with murder, robbery, possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance with a firearm.

Miranda King, 31, also of Chico, was arrested and charged by prosecutors with accessory after the fact, police said.

Advertisement

This homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Smith at andrews@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5268. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org

