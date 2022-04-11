Union City police need help solving weekend homicide

Union City police are asking for the public's assistance in a deadly weekend shooting.

Police said they were called to Kenita Way and Eric Ct on Saturday around 2:00 a.m. on report of multiple gun shots.

According to officers, they found a single victim who had been shot multiple times. They attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

There is no word on a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

