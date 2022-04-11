Girl shot in Oakland dies of injuries

A girl was shot in Oakland over the weekend and has died of her injuries, police said.

Oakland police spokeswoman Candace Keas said in an email that the girl, who wasn't identified, was shot on Saturday about 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue.

Paramedics took her to the hospital, where she died, police said.

The East Bay Times said the girl was 15 from Antioch.

MORE: Driver recounts terrifying moments during possible shooting on I-580 in Oakland

Oakland homicide investigators arrived and said this is an ongoing investigation.

No more information was released including a suspect description or a possible motive for the shooting.

The girl's death marks Oakland’s 34th of the year, compared to 42 homicides at the same time last year.

Oakland police had reported that five people had been shot in a seven-hour span from Friday night and Saturday morning.

All five were reported in stable condition at local hospitals, Oakland police said.

This girl's death falls outside that time frame, putting that number at a minimum of eight people shot over the weekend.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIPLINE AT (510) 238-7950.