Union Square leaders push back against businesses leaving the area

Upon the news of Nordstrom and Saks Off 5th leaving San Francisco's Market Street Union Square, city leaders are pushing back.

Businesses are leaning into a new campaign to show Union Square is in bloom. Business leaders say while they're disappointed that Nordstrom is shuttering its locations on Market Street, they say they see reasons for optimism.

San Francisco's shopping scene is still reeling from word that Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Saks Off 5th plan to shutter their Market Street locations;p Nordstrom citing shifting shopping habits and deteriorating conditions downtown.

Some city leaders have pointed out that efforts are already underway improve conditions in the area, including community ambassadors and more police.

In fact, San Francisco police conducted a shoplifter sting at Nordstrom Rack detaining a man while KTVU was in the area.

Marisa Rodriguez from the Union Square Alliance argued that while the loss of Nordstrom is disappointing, Union Square is on an improving trajectory.

Featured article

"It takes no time to close a business, but a little more time to open and get things new," said Rodriguez. "So, we're at a reset moment, we're ready to meet that moment to do all that we can to prepare the district to be ready for the new phase."

To that end, the Union Square Alliance is sponsoring Union Square in Bloom, where businesses show off elaborate displays, beautifying the area and serving as a visual reminder of a commitment that businesses are here to stay in the Union Square area.

The Westin St. Francis has decked out its awning and lobby area; Britex Fabrics, a longtime Union Square business since the 1950s, is decked out with a display made from fabrics from the store. Sharman Spector says her window shows her commitment to Union Square.

"So it's been a long ride…we hope to stay…we're doing fine, and we just welcome all of you in to our wonderful city and our wonderful store," said Spector.

The Union Square Alliance says while the area is blooming, they are pushing for new legislation, loosening restrictions on how businesses work and operate in the area.

"So this legislation really creates flexibility," said Rodriguez. "It gives people the option 'do I want one floor, do I want three floors, or am interested in the flagship, am I interesting and experiential?' We want anything and everything that makes sense for the district to be able to be here."

That legislation to loosen restrictions for businesses in the city is set to be heard before the planning commission on Thursday.