Uniqlo is coming back to San Francisco. Here's where

article

Japanese clothing store Uniqlo is coming back to San Francisco.

In a social media post on Monday, Mayor Daniel Lurie said his "administration is focused on keeping streets clean and safe, cutting red tape, and attracting businesses like @uniqlousa back to the heart of our city. Their return is another sign SF is on the rise."

Its new location will be at 801 Market Street in a spot that has been empty since Old Navy left two years ago.

It wasn't exactly clear why Uniqlo was moving back to a city it once left.

Uniqlo’s former three-floor store at 111 Powell Street in Union Square closed in 2021 amid a retail exodus from downtown, which remains empty to this day. The store had been there for more than a decade. In 2012, it was the Japanese retailer's first West Coast store.

An exact timeline wasn't given, though Uniqlo said the 11 new stores that it is opening will all occur sometime in 2026, according to media reports.

The company announced that four new stores will open in New York City, and six other flagship locations in addition to San Francisco.