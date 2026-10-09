Uniqlo returns to San Francisco with opening day street festival

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The Brief Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo opened a physical location in San Francisco, its first in the region since closing its Powell Street store in 2021. The new store is located near the corner of Market and 4th Streets. The opening day festivities included a street fair and merchandise giveaways, as well as collaborations with local institutions and artists.



Japanese fashion label Uniqlo on Friday opened a brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco, its first in the city since the brand closed its Powell Street store in 2021.

The new store, located in the former Old Navy at the corner of Market and 4th Streets, is 20,000 square-feet, the company’s largest outlet on the West Coast. The opening day celebrations saw lines stretched around the block onto Mission and 5th Streets.

The brand also hosted a free street festival to mark the occasion. The event included more than 30 Bay Area musicians, artists, cultural institutions and businesses.

The event also included traditional Japanese taiko drum performances and merchandise giveaways.

Building downtown

Local perspective:

"After closing their Powell Street location in 2021, Uniqlo has followed our city’s momentum and recovery and decided to open a new 20,000 square-foot flagship store in the former Old Navy on Market Street," San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "To celebrate, they have an exclusive collaboration with Muni, Ruth Asawa School of the Arts, and local artists — some of it only available at this new location."