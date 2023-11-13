United flight from LAX diverted to SFO due to aircraft threat

A duty manager at San Francisco International Airport confirmed a flight from LAX was diverted to SFO on Monday night due to a threat to the aircraft.

Airport officials say United flight 1909 to Vancouver, landed at SFO at around 10 p.m.

The threat was deemed to be "low" and the plane was moved from the tarmac to the passenger terminals, where police are investigating.

United issued a statement confirming this was a "potential security issue on board," but was not more specific.

"The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible," the statement read.

United said there were 148 passengers and eight flight-crew personnel onboard.

This is a developing news story.