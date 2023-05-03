United passenger banned after flight attendant assault at SFO

Authorities are investigating an assault that happened onboard a United Airlines jet at San Francisco International Airport.

Witnesses say a passenger repeatedly punched a crew member over a seat assignment before the flight was scheduled to take off on Sunday.

The passenger has been identified as a 42-year-old man from Texas.

He was cited for battery and released.

A representative from United Airlines called the behavior "unacceptable" and said the passenger has been banned from future United flights.

"This customer's behavior was unacceptable," United said in a statement. "He has been banned from future United flights, and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation. We’re grateful to our team for their professionalism and for looking out for the safety of our customers and their fellow United employees."

