Unoccupied apartment building burning in Oakland

Published  July 16, 2025 10:34pm PDT
Oakland
Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied apartment building in Oaklands Chinatown on Wednesday.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters in Oakland are responding to an apartment building fire on 9th and Madison streets on Wednesday. 

According to an official with the Oakland Fire Department, the fire broke out in a four-story unoccupied apartment building.  The two-alarm fire, in the Chinatown area, broke out at around 10 p.m.

Video from the scene shows flames pouring out from the roof of a residential building. 

Though the building is unoccupied, it is not clear if anyone was injured. 

Fire department officials said this location has had previous fires. 

A KTVU crew is headed to the scene to gather more information. 

Fire at 9th and Madison streets in Oakland. July 16, 2025. 

