Unregistered gun found during Santa Rosa traffic stop; driver arrested

A man was taken into custody Friday night after he was allegedly caught with an unregistered gun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa.

A Santa Rosa Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop just before 8:25 p.m. on Friday on a vehicle for a window tint violation in the area of Mendocino Avenue and Bicentennial Way, according to a department statement.

"During the stop, the officer could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, as well as observed open containers of marijuana in plain view," the SRPD said.

The driver of the vehicle – later identified as 21-year-old Thomas McCloud – was detained at the scene and searched by police. Officers found that McCloud possessed a satchel, which allegedly contained a loaded and unregistered 9mm Glock 19 pistol.

McCloud was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing a loaded unregistered firearm, possessing a concealed firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.