Father, son accused of kidnapping US Forest Service workers near Mt. Shasta

The Brief Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his son, Phoenix Henrichsen, allegedly zip-tied and held two federal forest workers hostage inside a trailer near Mt. Shasta Local sheriff's deputies and the FBI's hostage team from Quantico deployed to the remote area to negotiate with the suspects for the victims' release. Following hours of negotiations, both hostages were freed unharmed early Friday morning, and both suspects surrendered to authorities; the motive remains under investigation.



A father and son face federal charges after allegedly kidnapping two U.S. Forest Service employees near Mt. Shasta and holding them hostage for nearly 15 hours before surrendering to law enforcement.

Joseph Charles Henrichsen, 49, and his adult son, Phoenix Henrichsen, are charged with the kidnapping of a federal employee, according to U.S. Attorney General Eric Grant of the Eastern District of California.

The ordeal began Thursday morning in a remote area of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz said the two workers were performing routine job duties when they encountered the suspects.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said a Forest Service officer called around 10:55 a.m. Thursday to report that the two workers had been zip-tied and were being held inside a trailer near Gumboot Lake. According to LaRue, the elder Henrichsen demanded to speak with the FBI.

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Tactical teams deployed

What we know:

Deputies arrived at the rural, remote location around noon and located the trailer with the suspects and the victims. Authorities said the trailer did not belong to the Forest Service, though it remains unclear if it belonged to the Henrichsens.

FBI agents and deputies from neighboring Shasta County arrived to assist. The FBI also deployed its elite Hostage Rescue Team from Quantico, Virginia, to help resolve the incident safely.

Following hours of negotiations, the first hostage was released around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The second worker was freed 15 minutes later, according to FBI Special Agent Brian Tosh.

Both suspects surrendered to authorities at around 2:30 a.m.

Investigation into motive

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine why Joseph Henrichsen wanted to contact the FBI. Tosh stated that while agents are tracking a potential motivation, the exact reason remains unclear as the investigation continues.

Local law enforcement officials said they have no record of prior contact or history with the Henrichsens.

Both Forest Service employees are safe and doing well following their release, Schultz said.