US Marines help save Oregon man’s home from wildfire

Two US Marines and their friends heading home from a road trip stopped to help save an Oregon man’s home from a raging wildfire.

It happened on Sept. 7 when the group was driving through Estacada, Oregon. They spotted firefighters battling a fire and decided to help by using buckets of water and a sprinkler.

“We noticed the large fires and wanted to help,” said Louie Bec, one of the Marines who sprung into action, per Storyful. “We saw a fire approaching a man’s house and firefighters were fighting another fire so we helped him.

Bec added, “I didn’t want to see that guy’s house go down. I don’t think anyone would have done anything different.”

MORE: Oregon drivers stopped at gunpoint by groups protecting wildfire ravaged properties from looters

Wildfires are pummeling the West Coast, with lives and homes being destroyed as 87 wildfires burning throughout California, Oregon, and Washington--25 of those in California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. At least 24 people have died in the fires that have collectively burned nearly 5 million acres.

Advertisement

READ: Easing wildfires not as simple as climate change vs. forest work