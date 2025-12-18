Expand / Collapse search

USPS truck backs into building in San Francisco Sunset

Published  December 18, 2025 4:33pm PST
San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. Postal Service truck backed into a building in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday afternoon, fire officials say. 

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department said at 1:56 p.m., a USPS truck backed into the building at 2505 Noriega Street, but that no one was in the building. Officials said the driver was not injured, but was evaluated by a paramedic.

The fire department shared photos of the crash. A Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu gym sits on the corner. A plastic tarp is seen covering the corner of the building's facade where the truck backed into it. 

Fire officials said their Heavy Rescue unit installed a temporary spot shore, which they said will help stabilize the building. They requested the Department of Building Inspection evaluate the structural integrity of the building. 

A Vietnamese restaurant called Pho Recipe is next door to the jiu-jitsu gym. 

It is not clear what led to the crash. 

