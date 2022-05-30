Vacaville Fiesta Days shut down due to shooting

Sunday's Vacaville Fiesta Days celebration was shut down because of a shooting, police said.

The alleged shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. as people were dancing, eating, and enjoying the carnival at Andrews Park. Police said they heard gunshots and found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Authorities said the armed suspect fled the scene and an off-duty officer attending the festival helped to detain him.

The victim was an 18-year-old Fairfield resident, police said. The suspect, an 18-year-old Suisun City resident, was arrested for violation of probation, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.

Photo credit: Vacaville Fiesta Days Facebook page

During the incident the police issued a statement asking the public to avoid the area and to find areas outside the park to reunite with loved ones.

Fiesta Days is a five-day event held annually. Created in 1957 and called Western Fiesta, it was a cowboy roundup and rodeo. Now it has evolved into a carnival with music, food vendors.

Officials said the event will be open Monday as scheduled.