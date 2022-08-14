Vacaville police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of liquor store

Police have arrested two suspects in a brazen armed robbery of a Vacaville liquor store last week.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the robbery at Depot Food & Liquor at Markham & E. Monte Vista where one suspect is seen with a long gun pointed at the clerk, and another is seen with a handgun.

Vacaville police said two people were arrested in the armed robbery of a liquor store last Saturday.

Police said the robbery happened around 10 p.m. last Friday and the suspects were arrested in Fairfield shortly afterwards.

Phillip Drake III, 35, and Matties Williams, 25, were both booked into the Solano County Jail on various charges related to armed robbery, weapons violations, and narcotic sales. Both suspects are from Brentwood.

The clerks were clearly shaken up by the incident, but thankfully not physically harmed, authorities said.

ALSO: 2 detained after fatal shooting at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness

Fairfield police assisted in the arrest of the suspects.