Vacaville vegetation fire triggers evacuation order

A vegetation fire broke out on a hillside in Vacaville Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The Vacaville Fire District reported at 2:48 p.m. that fire crews were responding to a fire at Pleasants Valley and Cherry Glenn roads. Fire officials said the fire, called the Cherry Fire, is growing at a rapid rate and currently at 15 acres.

Cal Fire crews were called in to assist in the firefight.

An evacuation order was issued around 3:45 p.m. for Zone Sol-2952, North of Cherry Glen Road, South of Foothill Drive, East of Pleasants Valley Road.