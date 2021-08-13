1st COVID death of vaccinated person recorded in Marin County

A vaccinated Marin County resident over the age of 75 has died due to complications from COVID-19, the county health department confirmed Friday.

This is the county's first COVID death of a person who had been vaccinated, the health department said.

The county did not provide other details about the case. It's unknown when the person died or if other factors, such as a pre-existing condition, were involved. County health officers were looking into other contributing forces.

Officials hoped to reassure residents that the COVID vaccines are effective.

"Death from COVID-19 among vaccinated individuals is rare, making up less than 1% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state of California," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said in a statement.

The risk for severe illness or death post vaccination is highest in people whose immune systems are weakened, either by a pre existing condition or older age, Marin County's statement said.

There have been 187 COVID deaths recorded in Marin, including this instance.

The COVID-19 death rate in Marin County has dropped more than 20-fold since January after the wide uptake of vaccines, Willis said. Currently over 95% of residents over age 65 are vaccinated in the county.

The Marin County Public Health Department will not release any additional identifying information about the person for the privacy of their family.

